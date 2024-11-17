Celestial event graces Shelter Island weekend

Moonlight sonata. Full moon seen from Menhaden Lane on Saturday night. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

The Beaver Moon, which is also a Super Moon, has been illuminating our afternoons, evenings, nights and early mornings for the past couple of days.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac says it’s been known as the Beaver Moon since Native American people named the November full moon ,“when beavers begin to take shelter in their lodges, having laid up sufficient stores of food for the long winter ahead. During the time of the fur trade in North America, it was also the season to trap beavers for their thick, winter-ready pelts.”

Bug Light, and this weekend’s Super Moon. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

The Super Moon — the second in two months — reached its peak on Friday, Nov. 15, at 4:30 p.m. , according to NASA. It receives the designation as “Super” because, according to Space.com, super moons seem to our eyes to be larger than usual, because “the full moon can appear up to 14% larger and 30% brighter than when it is at its farthest from Earth. That’s because it coincides with the moon’s arrival at perigee, the closest point to Earth in its orbit.”

We’ve been blessed these past few afternoons, evenings, nights, and early mornings to simply look up to experience a heavenly delight.