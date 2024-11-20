Weather Service: Sunny today with rain on the way tonight and tomorrow
Wednesday dawned in dramatic fashion, the sun rising through clouds.
The National Weather Service (NWS) is calling for the rest of the day to be sunny, and a high temperature near 60 degrees and light winds.
Tonight, the NWS forecast is for a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
More rain is expected by the NWS for Thursday, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m., and then showers and possibly a thunderstorm later in the morning.
It will be a breezy day, with an east wind at 17 to 20 mph, gusting as high as 33 mph.