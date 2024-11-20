Featured Story

Weather Service: Sunny today with rain on the way tonight and tomorrow

By Ambrose Clancy

Dawn, Wednesday, Nov. 20. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Wednesday dawned in dramatic fashion, the sun rising through clouds.

The National Weather Service (NWS) is calling for the rest of the day to be sunny, and a high temperature near 60 degrees and light winds.

Tonight, the NWS forecast is for a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

More rain is expected by the NWS for Thursday, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m., and then showers and possibly a thunderstorm later in the morning.

It will be a breezy day, with an east wind at 17 to 20 mph, gusting as high as 33 mph.

Ambrose Clancy

Ambrose Clancy has been the editor of the Shelter Island Reporter since 2012. He’s worked as a staff reporter for The North Shore Sun, the Southampton Press and was associate editor of the Riverhead News-Review and an editor at Long Island Business News.

