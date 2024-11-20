Weather Service: Sunny today with rain on the way tonight and tomorrow

Dawn, Wednesday, Nov. 20. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Wednesday dawned in dramatic fashion, the sun rising through clouds.

The National Weather Service (NWS) is calling for the rest of the day to be sunny, and a high temperature near 60 degrees and light winds.

Tonight, the NWS forecast is for a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

More rain is expected by the NWS for Thursday, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m., and then showers and possibly a thunderstorm later in the morning.

It will be a breezy day, with an east wind at 17 to 20 mph, gusting as high as 33 mph.