Shelter Island Reporter’s Photo Quiz: What is that? Nov. 22, 2024

Can you identify the photo? (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone 631-275-1859.

Patricia McGayhey, Cynthia Michalak and Carleen Washington all were correct in naming last week’s photo (see below) as the picnic table in Ice Pond Park overlooking the water.

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Ice Pond is so named for what was once the location of the Great Eastern Ice Company, owned by the Heights Grove and Camp Meeting Association, which later became the Heights Property Owners Corporation.

Ice was harvested there, and the old brick smokestack is a reminder of the incinerator that was used to generate power to cut blocks, which were sold to Islanders to keep milk, meat and vegetables fresh. The blocks were pulled by horse and wagon.

Some of the forms to make the ice can still be seen at extremely low tides in the pond. When widespread electrified refrigeration came to the Island, the Great Eastern Ice Company was history.

Now the picnic table provides a view of the serene pond, and a soothing spot to get away from it all.