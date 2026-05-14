Shelter Island Police Department blotter: May 14, 2026

(Reporter file))

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARRESTS

On May 4, at 5:20 p.m., Melissa Paller, 48, of Shelter Island, was stopped for operating a motor vehicle with inadequate brake lights. Subsequent to a DWI investigation, the defendant was arrested for driving while intoxicated, 2nd-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and inadequate brake lights. She was taken into custody, processed and released on an appearance ticket directing her to appear in court on the next scheduled court date.

The vehicle was impounded for 2nd-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and towed to the Shelter Island Police Department impound yard.

On May 8, at 1:54 p.m., Christian H. De Dalmas, 34, of Shelter Island, was arrested on a charge of 2nd-degree harassment via physical contact as a result of an investigation into an allegation related to a domestic incident. The defendant was processed and arraigned before Shelter Island Justice Court, where he was released on his own recognizance and directed to return to court at a later date. An Order of Protection was issued on behalf of the alleged victim.

On May 8, at 10:27 p.m., Diedre O. Byrne, 64, of Shelter Island, was stopped on North Menantic Road for failure to keep right and failure to maintain lane. After performing poorly on a standardized field sobriety test, the defendant was placed under arrest for driving while intoxicated. She was held overnight and later arraigned before Shelter Island Justice Court, where she was released on her own recognizance and directed to return to court at a later date.

SUMMONSES

Benjamin Serrano Perez of Shelter Island received a summons on May 7 on North Ferry Road for unlicensed operation and visibility distorted broken glass.

Fausto Pani Aquilla of Shelter Island was ticketed for a dirty or covered plate on May 7 on North Ferry Road.

Nelson D. Cuellar of Greenport received a summons on May 6 for an unregistered trailer on North Ferry Road.

Robin Lee of Greenport was ticketed on May 5 for visibility distorted broken glass on North Ferry Road.

Robert V. Waife of Shelter Island received a summons on May 5 for having an unregistered vehicle on North Ferry Road.

William E. Obrock of Greenport was ticketed on May 3 for an uninspected vehicle on South Ferry Road.

Tiffany M. Rolfe of Shelter Island was ticketed on Ram Island Drive on May 2 for having an uninspected vehicle.

William Garcia of Hempstead was given a summons on May 1 for disobeying a traffic control device on New York Avenue.

OTHER REPORTS

DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) Celebrating Safely was taught to the 9th/10th and 11th/12th grades on May 1. DARE opioid and prescription safety were taught to the 12th grade on May 5. Lesson 10 was taught to the 5th grade on May 5.

Radar enforcement was conducted on South Midway Road on May 1 in response to complaints about speeding vehicles and motorcycles. Responding on that date to reports of dirt bikes in a wooded area, an officer spoke with juveniles who left the area. Parents were notified. On May 1 a person surrendered for destruction of a shotgun found while cleaning out her father’s house.

Responding to a complaint on May 2 of two ATVs riding northbound on North Midway Road with no lights at 1 a.m., an officer canvassed the area and surrounding area with no results. Police responded to a domestic dispute on May 2. Police responded to a dispute over a North Ferry fare on May 2. A construction employee was advised of noise complaints on May 3.

Distracted driving enforcement was conducted in the Heights on May 1; radar enforcement in the Heights on May 3; distracted driving in South Ferry on May 7.

A kite boarder reported in distress off Shell Beach on May 4 made it safely to shore.

In other reports: officers conducted school crossing duty; conducted overweight vehicle enforcement; completed pistol training; reported low-hanging wires; provided a lift assist; conducted court duty; and submitted required reports to New York State.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

A swan refusing to leave the roadway at the intersection of Sunnyside Avenue and Serpentine Drive was successfully relocated by the Animal Control Officer on May 2. The ACO collected dead birds at Crescent Beach and reported to New York State Department of Environmental Conservation on May 1 and 2. The ACO assisted with several searches for dogs at large.

ALARMS

Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a fire alarm on Ram Island on May 1; it was deemed accidental by Chief Lechmanski on the scene. Police and SIFD responded to a small brush fire in Ice Pond Park on May 3. A transformer outage in the Heights related to a burnt wire on an electrical pole was reported in the Heights on May 4. SIFD and Chief Chavez on the scene confirmed negative problems. PSEG was on the scene after responding to an earlier outage.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services and Stony Brook Paramedic responded to aided cases on May 3 and 4. Two persons were transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital