Shelter Island Turkey Plunge welcomes all who dare: Mad dash into the bay to benefit Library

The great Island event returns this Saturday. (Credit: Beverlea Walz)

The annual fundraising event for the Friends of the Shelter Island Library will draw hundreds of brave bobbers to risk hypothermia and embarrassment by plunging into the water off Crescent Beach on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 11 a.m.

The ritual dip raises funds through registrations and donations. The registration fee is $25 in advance, and $30 the day of the plunge. To sign up, visit the library or its website, silibrary.org

Come in costume if you like, or just warm clothes to bundle up until the last minute. No matter how many pounds you packed on during Thursday’s feast, you’ll only have to endure a few seconds of exposure once the starting horn sounds.

Then it’s a mad dash to the cover, if not comfort, of frigid waters.

The event will take place no matter the weather — rain, snow or shine, and hot beverages will be served to enhance the heartwarming feeling of supporting our community’s library.