Three arrests on Shelter Island over holiday weekend

Shelter Island Police made three arrests over the long holiday weekend.

On Thursday, Nov. 28, at 11:01 p.m., officers arrested Alex R. Carver, 34, of North Maple Grove, Minn. for Endangering the Welfare of a child.

The arrest was made, police said, after an investigation of a reported domestic dispute.

Mr. Carver was arraigned before Shelter Island Justice Court where he was released on his own recognizance and directed to return at a later date. An Order of Protection was issued on behalf of the alleged victim.

On Friday, Nov. 29 at 12:24 a.m., police arrested Alan Omar Morales-Gomez, 28, of Shelter Island and charged him with aggressive driving while intoxicated; driving while intoxicated; endangering the welfare of a child; and alcohol and cannabis in a motor vehicle on a highway.

Police said after an investigation of a domestic dispute, Mr. Morales-Gomez was charged on the above listed offenses. The Aggravated DWI was due to operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a 5-moth old passenger.

He was held overnight at police headquarters and later arraigned before Southold Town Justice Court, where he was released on his own recognizance and directed to return at a later date.

On Sunday, Dec. 1, at 10:02 a.m., police responded to a domestic dispute and subsequently arrested Flor De Maria Alvizures-Gomez and charged her with assault in the 3d degree.

She was arraigned before Shelter Island Justice Court, released on her own recognizance, and directed to return at a later date.