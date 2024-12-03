Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Dec. 3, 2024

(Credit: Reporter file)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARRESTS

There were three arrests this week.

ACCIDENTS

While traveling northbound on Locust Point Road on Nov. 27, a vehicle operated by Byron A. Molinacea of Shelter Island was struck by a deer that ran onto the road.

Damage to the front passenger side appeared to be less than $1,000. No human injuries were reported. The deer was dispatched and the Shelter Island Highway Department notified for removal.

Jennifer Padin White of Lawrenceville, Penn. reported on Nov. 23 that a vehicle operated by Orhan Birol, Shelter Island, hit her parked car in Hay Beach. Damage appeared to be under $1,000. The complainant was advised that if an inspection showed damage over $1,000, she should contact police for an accident report.

OTHER REPORTS

Distracted driving was conducted in the Center on Nov. 22 with no violations noted. On Nov. 23, police investigated a possible larceny of packages reported stolen from the front deck of a Center residence. It was determined that a family friend had moved the packages.

A financial crime investigation was opened on the 23rd.

On Nov. 23, a Cartwright caller reported a loose carport causing a possible hazard. Police secured the carport and notified the landlord and tenant. An open second floor balcony door reported at a West Neck residence was investigated on the 23rd and determined to have been caused by high winds.

Police received a report on Nov. 23 that a person was believed to have been on a Center property and moved items. A Boston Whaler reported washed up on shore on Nov. 24 proved to be tied to a dock; the boat’s appearance was due to low tide.

On Nov. 25, a cement mixer pulled down some wires in Hay Beach. Police notified PSEG of a pole leaning over the roadway as a result and assisted with traffic control during the repair.

A caller on Nov. 25 told police she had received a text saying there was an active warrant for her arrest. Police confirmed there was not an active warrant. A property dispute in Cartwright was documented on Nov. 25.

On Nov. 26, police investigated a report of noise coming from a locked two-room cottage in Hay Beach. A search determined the sound was probably raccoons nearby.

Police investigated a report of two men on a property with tools without permission on Nov. 27. While en route, police received another call saying that the men were there painting with permission. A report of missing property in Cartwright was filed for documentation on Nov. 27. A report of suspicious males observed on a camera on a Center property was investigated; officers determined the men were employees raking leaves and notified the caller.

Verbal warnings were issued after traffic stops in the Heights and Center on Nov. 27. Police investigated a report on Nov. 27 of a male yelling, “Help.” They determined the man was in his South Ferry Road backyard playing with his adolescent children.

Police completed rifle requalification; performed school crossing duty; notified PSEG of a downed tree limb on wires; assisted with a disabled vehicle; escorted the driver of a disabled vehicle from the North Ferry to her residence; provided a lift assist; received a report of a lost wallet; and conducted a well-being check.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

The Animal Control Officer recognized a dog reported at large in Menantic on Nov. 22 and called the owner to retrieve it. On Nov. 25, the ACO found a dog at a Menantic intersection and located the owner through a microchip.

ALARMS

On Nov. 22, a smoke alarm was activated in Shorewood by a Stanley Steamer. A fire alarm was activated in West Neck on Nov. 22; employees stated candles had been burning and were extinguished. Fire Chief Beckwith was on the scene and confirmed no emergency. A Hay Beach door alarm on the 27th was accidentally activated.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services and Stony Brook Paramedic responded to cases on Nov. 23, 27 and 28 and transported four patients to Eastern Long Island Hospital.