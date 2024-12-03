Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Robert Strugats

Robert Strugats of Shelter Island, 100, passed away peacefully on Nov. 28, 2024. He lived a rich and full life.

The son of George and Beatrice (Teicher) Strugats, Robert was born on Feb. 18, 1924. He grew up in Brooklyn, N.Y. and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School before he was 16 years old.

Robert started traveling as a trumpeter with a band at age 14, and as a member of the Musicians Union #802, playing with many big bands in New York City and the Catskills.

A World War II veteran, Robert enlisted in 1942, joining the Army Air Corps and becoming a B-29 bombardier with the 315th bomb wing in the Pacific theater. He was awarded two Air Medals and the Distinguished Flying Cross.

He attended B-29 Air Corps reunions for many years and kept in touch with his pilot and other Air Corps veterans.

Upon his return from the war, Robert attained his JD in law, and was a partner in Strugats and Fertig Law Firm in Hicksville, N.Y.

Robert was a member of the Nassau Bar Association, the Nassau and Suffolk Trial Lawyers, and the New York State Trial Lawyers Association. He practiced law from 1950 to 1995 and retired to Shelter Island with his loving wife Mollie. They enjoyed over 40 years of marriage and traveled the world.

Robert will be dearly missed by Mollie; his five daughters, Sharon Racusin (Bob Racusin), Janet Strugats, Linda Adler (Jamie Adler), Debra Ingoglia (Bobby Ingoglia), Michelle Salem (Joe Salem); seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

In honor of Robert, checks can be sent to the American Legion, Mitchell Post 281, P.O. Box 2021, Shelter Island, NY 11964.

Details on a ceremony and funeral, with full military honors, will be issued in a future edition of the Reporter.