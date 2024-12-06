Daily Update: Deer strikes spike as days get shorter

REPORTER FILE PHOTO

Here are the headlines for Friday, December 6.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Deer strikes spike as days get shorter: Suffolk County ranked 3rd in state for collisions

SUFFOLK TIMES

Local Girl Scout makes a difference at animal shelter

Orient fire department makes late season marine rescue

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Aquebogue attorney files notice of claim for potential $10M lawsuit against Riverhead Town

Zoning exemption approved for communications tower

NORTHFORKER

The Season of Giving: Donate to these North Fork charities this holiday

SOUTHFORKER

Steller Sips: Long Island distilleries collaborate on award-winning gin with East End ingredients

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.