Daily Update: Deer strikes spike as days get shorter

By Reporter Staff

Here are the headlines for Friday, December 6. 

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER 

Deer strikes spike as days get shorter: Suffolk County ranked 3rd in state for collisions

SUFFOLK TIMES

Local Girl Scout makes a difference at animal shelter

Orient fire department makes late season marine rescue

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Aquebogue attorney files notice of claim for potential $10M lawsuit against Riverhead Town

Zoning exemption approved for communications tower

NORTHFORKER

The Season of Giving: Donate to these North Fork charities this holiday

SOUTHFORKER

Steller Sips: Long Island distilleries collaborate on award-winning gin with East End ingredients

