Perlman Center set for use change

Itzhak and Toby Perlman returned to the Shelter Island campus March 23 to greet supporters of the Perlman Music Program and to outline plans for changes to the site that will upgrade buildings, some of which are 100 years old and sorely in need of replacement. (Credit: Julie Lane)

The Zoning Board of Appeals is poised to approve a special permit Wednesday night enabling the Perlman Music Program to change its use designation from camp to educational institution.

Representatives, including founder Toby Perlman and Executive Director Anna Kaplan have told the ZBA and Town Board they have no plans to expand the program, either in its footprint on the site or the number of students who come to the Island primarily in summer months to study under Itzhak Perlman and his staff.

Their activities have traditionally been as an educational institution with the designation of the site as a camp left from the days when it was a girls camp.

But with need to upgrade buildings, many of which are more than 100 years old, and to put in I/A septics, it needed to not continue the use designation as a camp.

ZBA members found its activities fit in with the educational institution designation requested.

They also noted agreement from the Perlman staff to move one staff cabin a neighbor complained was too close to his house and noted the site plan approval that had passed muster with the Town Board the previous week.

New buildings will be very much in keeping with the character of the neighborhood and not detrimental to the value of properties in the area.

The plan will also provide more onsite parking and maintain the rural nature of the property. Expansion won’t be outward, but downward as some buildings that lacked basement will have them when the new structures are built.

The ZBA on Dec. 4 discussed the application at its work session and found that in its review of the application, the plan qualifies for the requested special permit.

It’s meeting at which the formal resolution will be introduced and voted on is slated for Wednesday evening at 7:30 and open to the public at Shelter Island Town Hall or accessible online with the link appearing on the Town website from the calendar for Dec. 1.

New septics and other onsite grounds will contribute to the environment in a positive way.

The new construction done in phases over a few summers will be held to the obligation that it refile if any subsequent changes are desired in terms of use of the site.