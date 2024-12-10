Featured Story

Clark unopposed for fire commissioner

By Julie Lane

Word has come that one of the most dedicated firefighters in Shelter Island history has passed away.
(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Keith Clark is running unopposed in tonight’s election for a Fire Commission seat.

Barring an unanticipated write-in voter, Mr. Clark will presumably be elected to a fifth five-year term.

Voting takes place at the Center Firehouse between 6 and 9 p.m. tonight.

Mr. Clark has been a member of the Fire Department for more than 45 years with more than 20 years as a department officer.

Voting will be by paper ballots in line with a Board of Fire Commissioners policy that machines are unnecessary when an election is uncontested.

All registered voters are eligible to cast ballots and despite not having a race for the seat, the Board of Commissioners hopes residents will vote as a show of confidence for the work commissioners do without compensation to benefit the community.

Julie Lane has been a reporter for Times Review Media Group since 2000 and has covered Shelter Island since 2011. She holds an undergraduate degree in journalism and political science from the University of Rhode Island and an MBA from Long Island University.

