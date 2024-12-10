Clark unopposed for fire commissioner

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Keith Clark is running unopposed in tonight’s election for a Fire Commission seat.

Barring an unanticipated write-in voter, Mr. Clark will presumably be elected to a fifth five-year term.

Voting takes place at the Center Firehouse between 6 and 9 p.m. tonight.

Mr. Clark has been a member of the Fire Department for more than 45 years with more than 20 years as a department officer.

Voting will be by paper ballots in line with a Board of Fire Commissioners policy that machines are unnecessary when an election is uncontested.

All registered voters are eligible to cast ballots and despite not having a race for the seat, the Board of Commissioners hopes residents will vote as a show of confidence for the work commissioners do without compensation to benefit the community.

