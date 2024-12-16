Daily Update: Menorah lighting on Island set for Dec. 26
Here are the headlines for Monday, December 16.
FREE FOR ALL
Civic associations speak with collective voice
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Menorah lighting on Island set for Dec. 26
SUFFOLK TIMES
Editorial: Thank you for your nominations!
Tuckers hoops squad wins league opener
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Editorial: Thank you for your nominations!
Wildcats off to perfect start to hoops season
NORTHFORKER
Have yourself a merry Christmas Eve dinner at these 8 North Fork restaurants
SOUTHFORKER
Southside Sips: Snowflake Margarita
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.