Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar, Dec. 19, 2024

The Island’s weekly calendar.

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 9 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Line Dancing: Monday 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Saturday, 9:15, Community Center.*

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Friday, 9 a.m.; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center $10 each.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee & Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information.

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting with Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 19

Dungeons and Dragons, Session A, 3 p.m. (Ages 9-11) Library. For more information and to sign up, please see Sara.

Movies, 4 p.m., 7 p.m., Wicked. 4:15, 7:30 p.m. Moana 2. Sapan Greenport Theatre.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 20

Tot Play Group, 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. (Ages 0-4) Community Center. Free, no registration required. Parent or guardian must stay.

Dungeons and Dragons, Session C, 5 p.m. (Ages 9-11) Library. For more information and to sign up, please see Sara.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 21

Dungeons and Dragons, 1-3 p.m. (Grades 6+) Library. Come with a Level 5 character or one will be provided. For more information and to sign up, please see Sara.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 27

Tot Play Group, 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. (Ages 0-4) Community Center. Free, no registration required. Parent or guardian must stay.

ADULT PROGRAMS

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 21

Family Holiday Open House, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Come to the Library trailer to pick up a holiday take and make craft and enjoy hot chocolate and cookies. Register at silibrary.org

Charles Dickens Book Club, 2 p.m. Zoom, led by Terry Lucas, Hard Times. Register at silibrary.org

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 22

Shelter Island Community Chorus Concert, 3 p.m. Presbyterian Church. Free, open to all. Donations gratefully accepted. Refreshments afterward.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 26

Menorah Lighting, 5 p.m. in front of Police Headquarters, followed by music, treats and a festive celebration organized by Center for Jewish Life in Sag Harbor. All are welcome.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 28

Shakespeare In Community, Zoom, 12:30 p.m. Twelfth Night. Register at silibrary.org

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 29

Chanukah Winter Wonderland, 1 – 3 p.m. Center for Jewish Life, 24 Long Island Avenue, Sag Harbor. Snow cones, hot cocoa, chocolate coins, latkes. RSVP to i[email protected]

MONDAY, DECEMBER 30

Mystery Book Club, Zoom, 5:30 p.m. Snow, featuring Detective Inspector St. John Strafford. Register at silibrary.org

Screening of ‘Elf’ followed by Q&A, 7 p.m. North Fork Arts Center at Sapan Greenport Theatre. Behind the scenes stories of the making of the movie with the producer. For information, visit northfork-artscenter.org

TOWN MEETINGS

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 19

Green Options Committee, 9 – 10 a.m.