Fire on West Neck Road: No injuries reported

Firefighters attacking a house fire on West Neck Road early this morning. (Credit: Shelter Island Police Department)

The 911 call came in at 6:30 a.m. Monday — house fire at 88 West Neck Road.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded within in minutes to “a fully involved structure fire,” Chief Dan Rasmussen said, and firefighters began the battle. The Shelter Island Police Department and Emergency Medical Services responded, as well.

Two people were in the house at the time, and both escaped without injury, Shelter Island Police Det. Sgt. Jack Thilberg told the Reporter at the scene. There were no other injuries reported, Chief Rasmussen said.

The fire was brought under control by firefighters in about an hour.

“Lots of water” was brought to bear to attack the fire, the chief said. Water was “drafted,” or pumped, from the bay to fight the blaze from the pre-dawn hours through daybreak in 15-degree weather with wind chill values at 2 below zero.

Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles.

(Credit: Adam Hashagen)

The Sag Harbor and Greenport Fire Departments responded, and Southold F.D. came to back up if an any other Island emergencies needed a response.

“More than 50 firefighters” battled the blaze, Chief Rasmussen said.

(Credit: JoAnn Kirkland)

Det. Sgt. Thilberg said at the scene that the cause of the fire was still to be determined, and further word will be forthcoming later today.

The Reporter will bring more news on this site.