Shelter Island Justice Court: Dec. 30, 2024

Shelter Island Justice Hall. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on September 23, 2024 as reported by the court. Judge Mary Faith Westervelt was on the bench.

Except where indicated, the following defendants pleaded guilty to the charges as noted and were also assessed a $93 state surcharge.

Dorsa Afsharjavan, stop park violation, fined $50 plus $25.

Alaeddine Anane, equipment violation, $75 plus $63.

Yeisoon A. Arguela Rubio, stop park violation, $75 plus $25.

Joseph A. Bocci, equipment violation, $75 plus $63.

Giles L. Creemer, stop park violation, $50 plus $25.

Jason L. Diaz, stop park violation, $75 plus $25.

Patricia M. Foulkrod, equipment violation, $75 plus $63.

Owen T. Furlong, equipment violation, $50 plus $63.

Nicholas Gavin, no PFD for child under 12, $50.

William O. Guzman Cabrera, undersized scup, $50.

Gerson Hernandez Concoba, equipment violation, $50 plus $63.

Marvin A. Jimenez Ardon, stop park violation, $75 plus $25.

Richard A. Mierau, speeding 39 mph in a 25-mph zone, $90 plus $93.

Bryam Munoz Albarracin, equipment violation, $75 plus $63.

Marina Neustadt, stop park violation, $50 plus $25.

Jack B. Obrock, equipment violation, $75 plus $63.

Nivelo Padilla, undersized scup (2), $50 each.

Eugenio Pineda Avila, equipment violation, $75 plus $63.

Allan O. Ruiz Reyes, disobeying a traffic device, $50 plus $93.

Andrew J. Shear, equipment violation, $75 plus $63.

Saneto Shiroyama, two equipment violations, $50 plus $63 for each.

Steven S. Tarkington, equipment violation, $50 plus $63.

Madigan N. Teodoru, stop sign violation, $100 plus $93.

Romulo P. Vera Muy, stop park violation, $75 plus $25.

Peyton Schebler, parking violation, $25.

Fran Shanker, parking violation, $50.

Fifteen cases were adjourned to later dates in the court calendar.

Deemed scofflaws for failure to appear on traffic charges were Peter Gulluscio and Anthony E. Harris.

A criminal summons was issued for Jenny Noricga to appear Jan. 6, 2025 on a charge of parking without a permit.