West Neck Water District customers await tests for drinking water

(Courtesy photo)

Following a water main break in the West Neck Water District at 8 a.m. Thursday, the Suffolk County Water Authority (SCWA) has advised customers of the West Neck Water District to bring water to a full boil and then boil for a full minute or opt for bottled water.

SCWA advises clients to follow these procedures until the utility company, which restored water at 6 p.m. Thursday, can complete tests to show drinking water from their faucets is safe to consume.

SCWA is an independent public benefit organization operating under the state Public Authority Law and manages the West Neck Water District.

Lisa Shaw, chairwoman of the West Neck Water District Board, said Thursday the pipe that broke was part of the infrastructure of the aged system due to be replaced. SCWA has made many upgrades to the system since it signed a 40-year contract to manage the system in the spring of 2022, she added.

SCWA advised customers that when a water main breaks, the loss of pressure increases the possibility of untreated water and harmful microbes to enter the water content.

“Harmful microbes in drinking water can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms and may pose a special health risk for infants, some elderly and people with severely compromised immune systems. But these symptoms are not just caused by microbes in drinking water,” according to the SCWA statement.

All West Neck Water customers are advised to use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food for the next few days, until SCWA advises the water from the system is safe.

Anyone with questions can reach the SCWA customer service line at 631-698-9500 or the Suffolk County Department of Health Services at 631 852 5810.