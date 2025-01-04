Shelter Island Police Department blotter, Jan. 4, 2025

(Credit: Reporter file)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARREST

James L. Lupo, 21, of Shelter Island was arrested on Dec. 30 at 11:19 p.m. after police responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident on the North Ferry. The defendant was located in the driver’s seat with the car parked and the engine running. Subsequent to a DWI investigation, he was arrested for aggravated driving while intoxicated, held overnight and arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court where he was released on his own recognizance and directed to return to court at a later date.

SUMMONSES AND ACCIDENT

Delphine Michalak of Shelter Island was ticketed on Dec. 27 for failure to yield at a traffic circle. Her vehicle was traveling westbound on North Ferry Road and struck a vehicle operated by Harrison A. Clark, which entered the circle from School Street, causing damage to both vehicles in excess of $1,000.

Anthony McAteer of Shelter Island received a summons on Worthy Way on Dec. 29 for an uninspected vehicle.

OTHER REPORTS

A complainant reported on Dec. 20 of having given $45 every time she went to the Center post office to a woman requesting money. The responding officer advised contacting the post master to seek enforcement of federal regulations. A complainant on the 20th reported a male banging on his door and running away toward the east from a Center location. Police canvassed the area with no results.

On Dec. 21, police advised all Island highway departments of snow-covered roadways that needed to be sanded. On that date, a complainant reported a sedan driving on Route 114 at high speed, almost striking the complainant’s vehicle. Police searched the area but were unable to locate the sedan.

A stop sign observed down at a Center location was reported by police on Dec. 22. Distracted driving enforcement was performed in the Center on Dec. 22 with no violations observed.

A complainant reported finding items moved in her house in Hay Beach on Dec. 23. A driver’s license and permit lost in a fire were reported on the 26th. A person reported on the 26th missing a bracelet since Dec. 6. A smell of propane in Hay Beach was investigated on Dec. 26, but none was observed.

Police conducted a death investigation in Menantic on Dec. 27. Fallen and leaning signs in Montclair were observed and reported to the Shelter Island Highway Department on Dec. 27. An officer spoke to a person observed on a ring camera removing items from someone else’s front stoop without permission on the 27th; the subject was advised to refrain from going on someone’s property without permission. Gun shots reported in Hay Beach on Dec. 27 proved to be noise from fireworks.

A power failure occurred in the parts of the Island on Dec. 28, and was reported to PSEG. On Dec. 29, an officer assisted with delivery of Amazon packages left at an incorrect address.

On Dec. 30 police provided traffic cones to assist a person concerned about loading a horse in early morning traffic at a Center location. After a person was reported driving a Jeep on Town park property on that date, the individual was advised that was not permitted, apologized and said he would refrain from doing so in the future.

A complaint of loud music from a Heights apartment on Dec. 31 was resolved by the time police arrived. A caller complained of a male walking on her Montclair property on Dec. 31. The individual said he was tracking a deer and didn’t believe he was on her property. He was advised to be sure to stay off the property.

A report of criminal mischief in West Neck was received on Dec. 31. A 911 call and hang-up was investigated on the 31st and it was confirmed there was no emergency.

A complaint of a truck parked on a Hay Beach road was investigated on Dec. 31 and the driver agreed to move it.

Shelter Island police assisted the Southold Police Department in seeking to locate a vehicle of an individual involved in a domestic dispute on Dec. 31. A vehicle matching the description was located but the driver proved not to be the person they were seeking. A warning for an equipment violation was issued to the driver.

Multiple 911 calls from one person on Jan. 2 were investigated and found accidental.

Police monitored daily rainfall in the Heights for the month of December and reported results to New York State Department of Environmental Conservation on Jan. 2 for the Dering Harbor Conditional Shellfishing Program.

The “suspected overdose report” was submitted to the county on Jan. 2, showing no overdoses for the month of December.

Police performed school crossing duty; provided lift assists; conducted a well-being check; performed fingerprinting for a firearms license; assisted with a disabled vehicle; and provided traffic control for the Town Menorah lighting.

ALARMS

On Dec. 21 a burglar alarm was activated at a Heights location. The responding officer found all secure and advised the caretaker. A steam shower was responsible for a smoke alarm activation at a Center location on the 22nd. The Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) was on the scene to confirm there was not a problem. A carbon monoxide alarm activation in a Center residence on Dec. 22 was determined by SIFD Chief Rasmussen to be likely due to old detectors; there was no CO found.

Police and SIFD responded to an alarm in Ram Island caused by water in an attic on Dec. 23. A fire alarm in Silver Beach on Dec. 24 was determined by SIFD Chief Beckwith to be a false alarm due to shower steam. Responding to a carbon monoxide alarm in a garage and garage apartment in the Center on the 24th, SIFD Chief Beckwith found an exhaust malfunction with a propane heater. The owner turned off the heater and the garage was aired out.

A fire alarm in West Neck on Dec. 27 was caused by welding, SIFD confirmed. A fire alarm activated in a women’s restroom in the Heights on the 27th was a false alarm, SIFD confirmed. A smoke detector activation on Dec. 29 in Hay Beach was a false alarm, the owner confirmed.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

The Animal Control Officer (ACO) responded to a report of a large bird in distress at a Center location on Dec. 21. The ACO found a healthy sharp shinned hawk. A swan with a boat fender stuck on its neck was reported in Menantic on Dec. 22. The ACO responded, but the swan freed itself. An injured deer was dispatched by police on the 23rd and reported to the SIHD. A dead deer on Route 114 was reported to SIHD. An officer responded to a report of an injured deer on the golf course in Hay Beach on Dec. 30. A nearby hunter collected the deer. A distressed Kemp Ridley sea turtle was retrieved from the Bootleggers Alley area on Dec. 30 and taken by the ACO to NY Marine Rescue. An injured deer was dispatched by an officer on Jan. 2 and reported to SIHD for removal.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services (SIEMS) and the Stony Brook Paramedic responded to patients on Dec. 21, 22,23, 25, 26 and 30 and Jan. 1 and 2. They transported 11 patients to Eastern Long Island Hospital.

SIEMS responded to calls on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 and 2 and transported three patients to Southampton Hospital.