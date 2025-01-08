Shelter Island Police Chief: E-bike riders must be aware of danger: Island’s seen one fatality and increased accidents

(Reporter file))

In a recent issue of the Reporter, columnist Karl Grossman discussed Suffolk County roads that have given rise to an increase in serious traffic accidents.

Shelter Island Police Chief Jim Read said that’s not the case here, where statistics show “no major spikes or trends” in 2024. But Chief Read is concerned about an increase in accidents involving e-bikes, a number of which have resulted in serious injuries and one fatality.

“This trend appears to correlate with the growing use of e-bikes in our community over the past four years,” Chief Read said.

Matthew H. Mann, 38, of St. Petersburg, Fla., succumbed to his injuries at Stony Brook University Hospital in September 2021 after an e-bike accident on the Island.

E-bikes offer “an efficient and environmentally friendly mode of transportation,” the Chief said. But increased numbers of riders are new to them and not accustomed to their speeds. That factor has “introduced additional risks,” Chief Read said.

The e-bikes generally reach higher speeds than riders realize, and that unfamiliarity combined with those higher speeds risk the chance of accidents, Chief Read said.

He offered some key tips to e-bike riders to enhance their safety.

• Wear a helmet since proper head protection can significantly reduce the risk of injury.

• Follow traffic laws. E-bikes must adhere to the same rules as other vehicles, including stopping at signs and signals.

• Be visible by using lights, reflectors and bright clothing, especially when riding at night or when visibility is low.

• Ride on the shoulder of the roadway and where available, use bike shoulders or lanes and avoid busy roads when possible.

• Stay alert and avoid distractions like headphones or phones and always watch for vehicles and pedestrians.

“Additionally, operators should be aware that many roads in our community have limited shoulders and sight lines,” Chief Read said. Cars and trucks share roadways with e-bike riders, “making it crucial for e-bike riders to exercise extra caution,” he said.