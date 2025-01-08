Suffolk County Water Authority restores West Neck Water: Tests clear water for drinking

(Courtesy photo)

West Neck Water District customers had their water flow restored after about a 24-hour disruption last week.

The customers were notified by the Suffolk County Water Authority (SCWA) that they could use water from their taps once they flush them free of any residue that might have accumulated during the breakdown early on the morning of Jan. 2.

A mechanical failure had customers of the District experiencing low or no water pressure due to a water main break in an old pipe that had been scheduled to be replaced.

Lisa Shaw, chairwoman of the West Neck Water District Board, said the break had occurred about 8 a.m., Jan. 2, and assured customers SCWA was attending to the problem.

The area around the pipe had to be pumped out to make repairs while customers were kept apprised of progress until they received word on Jan. 3 that water tests showed there was no longer a problem.

All West Neck Water customers were advised to use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food for the next few days until SCWA advised the water from the system was safe.

“Harmful microbes in drinking water can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches or other symptoms and may pose a special health risk for infants, some elderly and people with severely compromised immune systems. But these symptoms are not just caused by microbes in drinking water,” according to the SCWA statement.

Anyone who experiences any of the symptoms that persist were told by SCWA officials to seek medical attention.

SCWA has managed the District since a 40-year contract was signed with the Town in the spring of 2022. SCWA is an independent public benefit organization operating under the state Public Authority Law.

While West Neck Water customers incurred costs for some initial upgrades to their system to be paid over time, SCWA absorbs ongoing maintenance of the system with costs paid by its customers in all areas it serves.

Substantial upgrades to the aged system have taken place, but SCWA had not yet upgraded the pipe that broke last week.