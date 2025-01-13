Daily Update: Shelter Island Library Friday Night Dialogues: Through India’s Golden Triangle
Here are the headlines for Monday, January 13.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island Library Friday Night Dialogues: Through India’s Golden Triangle
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Wading River residents file suit in dispute over fire district communications tower
Local officials debate new codes to save trees
SUFFOLK TIMES
A closer look at eight weeks of mysterious drone sightings
A life working on the water: Fisherman, businessman serves Shelter Island and North Fork
NORTHFORKER
Yoga Folk, a new studio with unique classes and offerings, set to open in Mattituck
SOUTHFORKER
My Favorite Things: Justin DeMarco
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.