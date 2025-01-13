Daily Update

Daily Update: Shelter Island Library Friday Night Dialogues: Through India’s Golden Triangle

Deborah Klein and Carl Norr visiting an historic Haveli, within the Unesco Fort Palace walled city, in Jaisalmer, India. (Courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for Monday, January 13.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER 

Shelter Island Library Friday Night Dialogues: Through India’s Golden Triangle

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Wading River residents file suit in dispute over fire district communications tower

Local officials debate new codes to save trees

SUFFOLK TIMES

A closer look at eight weeks of mysterious drone sightings

A life working on the water: Fisherman, businessman serves Shelter Island and North Fork

NORTHFORKER

Yoga Folk, a new studio with unique classes and offerings, set to open in Mattituck

SOUTHFORKER

My Favorite Things: Justin DeMarco

