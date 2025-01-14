Daily Update: Shelter Island junior high volleyball team goes 8-3 on season
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, January 14.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island junior high volleyball team goes 8-3 on season: Finishes strong, winning last four matches
SUFFOLK TIMES
‘Women’s Rally’ draws big crowd to Mitchell Park
Southold police to take on Greenport basketball stars in benefit game
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Blue Waves eyeing return to basketball playoffs after another League 1 win
A closer look at eight weeks of unexplained drone sightings
NORTHFORKER
Party Animal North Fork opens at Feather Hill in Southold
SOUTHFORKER
“Pints for Pups” means brews for a cause at Birdies
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.