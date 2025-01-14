Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Jan. 14, 2025

(Credit: Reporter file)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Patrick Clifford of Shelter Island was ticketed on Jan. 4 on North Ferry Rd. for failure to yield right-of-way. See accident report below.

Juan Bacuilima-Tacari of Hampton Bays was ticketed on South Ferry Road on Jan. 6 for unlicensed operation and no or inadequate lights.

Michael Scanlon of Sag Harbor received a summons on North Ferry Road on Jan. 8 for inadequate tail lights.

ACCIDENTS

While traveling southbound on South Ferry Road on Jan. 3, a vehicle driven by James Colligan was struck by a deer that ran onto the roadway. Damage exceeded $1,000.

A police vehicle operated by Sean Clark on North Menantic Road collided with a deer on Jan. 4. There were no injuries; damage exceeded $1,000.

A vehicle operated by Patrick Clifford collided with a vehicle operated by Alejandro Martinezbautista on Jan. 4, when the first driver failed to yield right-of-way when exiting the parking lot at 75 North Ferry Road. Damage exceeded $1,000.

Mirsa Castaneda of Mattituck was driving on Jan. 6 when a deer ran onto North Ferry Road and struck her vehicle. Damage exceeded $1,000.

Kimberly Dempster of Shelter Island was driving on South Ferry Road on Jan. 9 when a deer struck her vehicle, causing damage in excess of $1,000.

OTHER REPORTS

Distracted driving enforcement was conducted in West Neck on Jan. 3; no violations were observed. An online scam that had occurred on Dec. 23, 2024 was reported to police on the 3rd for fraud investigation.

A caller complained to police on Jan. 3 that two unknown males were seen on the camera in the basement of her residence in the South Ferry sector. Police observed a white van leaving the residence and spoke to the driver, who reported that he had shut off the water at the residence at the caller’s request. The caller was advised of same and confirmed the driver had permission to be in the residence.

Police advised the Highway Department of icy road conditions on Jan. 6 and 7.

Responding to a dispute over the custody of a dog on Jan. 8, police advised the complainant it was a civil matter and also belonged in the East Hampton jurisdiction. A caller reported a scam from someone purporting to be a police officer saying his daughter was in an accident, on Jan. 9. A caller on the 9th reported a car traveling northbound in the southbound lane on a Center road; police canvassed the area unsuccessfully.

In other reports: Police investigated an open door and found the residence secure; assisted with opening a locked vehicle; responded to a domestic dispute; conducted school crossing duties; submitted monthly eJustice reports; documented a threatening email scam; attended lunch at school; conducted a well-being check; and documented a dispute between neighbors.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

On Jan. 2, the Animal Control Officer (ACO) assisted with the search for a lost dog in the Center until the animal returned on its own. A caller seeking temporary care for several pets was advised of a boarding facility. A bird with a broken wing was retrieved from West Neck on Jan. 7 by the ACO, who took it to a wildlife rehabilitator.

On Jan. 8, the ACO searched unsuccessfully for a small, tan dog reported at large in Menantic. A gull reported unable to fly in HiLo on that date flew away when approached by the ACO.

Police searched unsuccessfully for a deer reported injured in Ram Island on Jan. 9.

ALARMS

A fire alarm activated in Shorewood on Jan. 3 was investigated and Chief Beckwith and Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) confirmed there was no emergency. A Harbor View fire alarm was activated on Jan. 6 due to changing smoke detectors. A fire alarm activated in Ram Island on Jan. 7 was investigated; Chief Beckwith and SIFD confirmed there was no emergency. A residential alarm in Hay Beach was reported by the owner to have been caused by the alarm system malfunctioning on Jan. 9.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to cases on Jan. 4, 7 (with the Stony Brook paramedic), and 9, and transported two patients to Eastern Long Island Hospital, and one to Southampton.