Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: Jan. 16, 2025

The Island’s weekly calendar.

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Alignment & Base w. Callie: Wednesday, 9 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Line Dancing: Monday 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia w. Jeanne – Saturday, 9:15, Community Center.*

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

http://silibrary.orgTai Chi w. Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga w. Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday – canceled, Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold w. Susan: Monday, Friday, 9 a.m.; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center $10 each.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Fall Prevention, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 1 – 2 p.m. Presentation by Sara from Stony Brook Hospital.

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting w. Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement w. Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, JANUARY 16

Dungeons and Dragons, Session A, 3 p.m. (Ages 9-11) Library. For more information and to sign up, please see Sara.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 21

Toddler Time, 10 a.m. at the Legion (0-4) No registration required.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 22

Tails and Tales, Reading Session with a Therapy Dog, 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. (Ages 6+) Library. Reading out loud to Hannah the therapy dog. 10-minute slots for two children at a time to read out loud. For more information and to sign up, please see Sara.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 23

Dungeons and Dragons, Session A, 3 p.m. (Ages 9-11) Library. For more information and to sign up, please see Sara.

Super Smash Bros., 4 p.m. (Ages 8+) Library. For more information and to sign up, please see Sara.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 25

Library Lock-in, 5-9 p.m. (Ages 10+) Library trailer. Pizza, video games, VR. Space is limited: only 12 slots are available. Permission slips are required and must be returned to Sara.

ADULT PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, JANUARY 16

Blood Drive, At the Community Center, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Donors are asked to sign up online at nybc.org or call 880-933-2566 for appointments. Walk-ins also welcome.

Silent Book Club, At the Rams Head Inn, 5 p.m. Bring a book and settle in by the fire to enjoy it with a drink or snack. A chance to socialize after the reading hour. Register at silibrary.org

FRIDAY, JANUARY 17

Blind Power Point Presentations, Improvisational game at the library, 6 p.m. Each person will get a Power Point deck they’ve never seen, and come up with a presentation. Please register at silibrary.org

FRIDAY, JANUARY 24

Friday Night Dialogue, India’s Golden Triangle, at the library, 7 p.m. Deborah Klein shares experiences from her trip to India. Please register at silibrary.org

TOWN MEETINGS

THURSDAY, JANUARY 16

Green Options Committee, 9 – 10 a.m.

WQIAB, 6 – 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 17

Health and Wellness Committee, 1:30 – 3:30 p.m.

MONDAY, JANUARY 20

Town Offices closed.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 21

Board of Ethics, 4 p.m.

Fire District Board, 7:30 p.m., Center Firehouse

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 22

ZBA Hearing, 7:30 – 9 p.m.