Daily Update: Christopher Conrardy is Shelter Island School’s Employee of the Month

Here are the headlines for Friday, January 17.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Christopher Conrardy is Shelter Island School’s Employee of Month
SUFFOLK TIMES
Mattituck battles back to secure playoff spot
SkyWatch: Planets ‘parade’ kicks off the New Year
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
7-year-old exhibits art at East End Arts Council
Wading River man admits to years of “heinous” sexual abuse: D.A.
NORTHFORKER
Weekend Update: Workshops, dances and more North Fork fun
SOUTHFORKER
Southside Sips: 631 Vodka’s Success
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.