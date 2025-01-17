Daily Update: Christopher Conrardy is Shelter Island School’s Employee of the Month

Christopher Conrardy was honored at Monday night’s Board of education meeting. (Credit: Julie Lane)

Here are the headlines for Friday, January 17.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Christopher Conrardy is Shelter Island School’s Employee of Month

SUFFOLK TIMES

Mattituck battles back to secure playoff spot

SkyWatch: Planets ‘parade’ kicks off the New Year

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

7-year-old exhibits art at East End Arts Council

Wading River man admits to years of “heinous” sexual abuse: D.A.

NORTHFORKER

Weekend Update: Workshops, dances and more North Fork fun

SOUTHFORKER

Southside Sips: 631 Vodka’s Success

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.