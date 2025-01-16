Christopher Conrardy is Shelter Island School’s Employee of Month

Christopher Conrardy was honored at Monday night’s Board of education meeting. (Credit: Julie Lane)

Christopher Conrardy is the Shelter Island School District Employee of the Month for December. He was honored at Monday night’s Board of Education meeting.

While he’s on the District’s staff list as a technology and driver’s education teacher, his role at the school and the wider community is so much more, said Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D. “If you ask him to do anything, minor or major, he’s going to do it,” Mr. Doelger said.

Mr. Conrardy has been described as stepping up to help numerous community organizations with projects that need the skills of his shop students and himself.

Early on in his tenure in the District, Board President Kathleen Lynch said she remembers him walking into a room with students and pointing at several he told to come with him. He took them out to work on a project and involved them in giving community service.

She was on the Board when he first was interviewed for his job and said she was impressed with him from day one. Similarly, Board member Katherine Rossi-Snook said she appreciates all he does in the community as well as with his classroom students.

Mr. Doelger called Mr. Conrardy “a wonderful asset to our school.”

Mr. Conrardy said he appreciates that the Board of Education and administration has always been supportive and helpful. “It’s a really special place to be,” he said.