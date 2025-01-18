Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: Jan. 17, 2025

(Reporter file photo)

THANKS AND GRATITUDE

To the Editor:

As we begin a new year, the Board of Trustees, Terry, and the staff at the Shelter Island Public Library Society give thanks and appreciation to all the organizations who have hosted library events while we are in our temporary quarters.

Thank you to the Town Recreation Department, The Presbyterian Church, Mashomack Preserve, Sylvester Manor, Ram’s Head Inn, The Historical Society, Salt Waterfront Bar and Grill and the American Legion. We are grateful for your generous spirit.

Come in and visit our temporary home. All our programs for adults and children are up and running. Our full staff is ready to welcome you. Internet service is available as is a meeting room. It’s warm and cozy inside.

While our collection has decreased in size for the time being, we are able to honor your requests for videos and books in a matter of days. We are also increasing the size of our collection by bringing in new items weekly. We will continue to offer in-person and online programs throughout the year.

We hope to see you soon. Happy New Year to all.

KARYN GREENWALD, Trustee, Shelter Island Library

COUNCILMAN’S REPORT

To the Editor:

On Jan. 6, I was sworn in to the Shelter Island Town Board. I am honored and humbled to represent you. I ran on a platform of making the Town more responsive to the needs of the people and opening the government process to encourage community participation.

In December I persuaded fellow Council members to agree to a series of Tuesday evening work sessions, starting January 28 at 6 p.m.

In January, we will be searching for a new Town Attorney, now that Mr. Kiely has resigned.

I promised to work on our water and septic issues. As a liaison to the Water Advisory Committee, I will collaborate with the committee to identify the needs of each community and to analyze the findings before making or supporting recommendations. The wastewater issues for municipal buildings will likewise be addressed.

As liaison to both the Planning and Zoning boards, I hope to identify areas of the Town Code that need clarification or change to protect natural resources and community character.

I’m also excited to work with the newly formed Health and Wellness Committee to address some of the more pressing needs of our community.

Making progress on community housing tops my list. Although not a liaison to the Housing Board, I will work with the Board and liaisons to move this forward.

Finally, I have already started analyzing the Town Budget and budget process. The recent update of assessment values will raise questions that need answers.

I represent all the people of Shelter Island and encourage you to call, email or join me for coffee and conversation at the Islander on the first Thursday of every month at 10 a.m.

GORDON GOODING, Councilman, Town of Shelter Island

AVOID EXCESSIVE COSTS

To the Editor:

Your Jan. 13 article, “No change in timing of septic grants to Shelter Island homeowners,” by Julie Lane was helpful.

The issue of timing of payment of the charges to install the septic improvement system is vital. The other issue is which costs are reimbursable. The Town of East Hampton would not reimburse me for the costs of property insurance Suffolk County required me to incur. It turns out the installer already had $5,000,000 worth of coverage so I didn’t need the insurance change after all.

There should be an appeal process from the decisions of the staff responsible for these determinations as to what is a normal expense. The assessment challenge process includes an appeal so the same due process should be accorded to the grant recipient, too. The septic improvement program is worthwhile, but caution is required to avoid excessive costs.

STEVEN LUDSIN, East Hampton

PREVENTING CERVICAL CANCER

To the Editor:

January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. Over 11,500 people in the U.S. will be diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2025. However, almost all of these cases are preventable. Through cervical cancer screening and Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination, we have the power to prevent cervical cancer.

Stony Brook Cancer Center’s Cancer Prevention in Action (CPiA) program is here to help you and your loved ones reduce your risk of cervical cancer with these prevention tips:

• Schedule your screening: Cervical cancer screening tests can find cells that lead to cancer so that they can be removed before cancer grows. Testing for HPV cells within the cervix is now recommended. The American Cancer Society recommends routine cervical cancer screening starting at age 25.

• Get vaccinated: Almost all cervical cancers are caused by HPV. The HPV vaccine prevents cervical, and five other types of cancer. HPV vaccination is recommended for children of all genders beginning at age 9. It is also recommended for adults not vaccinated in childhood through age 26. With over 135 million doses administered in the United States in the last two decades, the HPV vaccine has proven to be safe and effective in preventing HPV cancers.

• Raise awareness: Raise awareness among your family, friends, and community that cervical cancer can be prevented through vaccination and screening. Consider organizing an awareness event or education session for your workplace, organization, PTA, or other community setting with Stony Brook Cancer Center’s CPiA program.

The CPiA program works to increase HPV vaccination and reduce cancer rates on Long Island. CPiA educates people of all ages about cancer prevention and healthy living. To learn more about cervical cancer prevention or to get involved with CPiA at Stony Brook Cancer Center, go to takeactionagainstcancer.com or contact us at 631-444-4263 or at [email protected].

KALI CHAN, Director, Media Relations at Stony Brook Medicine