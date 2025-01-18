Shelter Island veterans seek tax exemptions

The Honor Guard of Island veterans at Wilson Circle on Memorial Day. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Military veterans are hoping to get tax exemptions that many seniors and members of the Shelter Island Fire Department and Emergency Medical Service members have.

Sean Clark brought a request to the Board of Education Monday night to give veterans on the Island similar cuts in their property taxes.

The Town Board has passed legislation granting three levels of exemptions based on whether veterans served during war time, were assigned to combat units and/or sustained a disability as a result of their military service.

The Library Board of Trustees is considering an exemption. The Board of Education Monday night seemed surprised they weren’t already providing an exemption to veterans.

Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D., promised to get information, with Mr. Clark’s assistance, for Board members to consider at a subsequent meeting.

Mr. Clark told the Board that if the exemptions for veterans had been in place for the past year, they would have averaged $326 for each eligible person. Based on those eligible, it would have cost $46,600, which is typically made up by others paying taxes without exemptions.