Amanda Burke named as the Shelter Island Reporter’s advertising sales executive

Penn State graduate Amanda Burke has joined the Reporter staff. ((Courtesy photo)

Times Review Media has announced that Kimberly Gersic, who has been the Reporter’s advertising sales executive for the past seven years, has taken an opportunity as the head of sales and events with a local company.

Ms. Gersic’s last day with Times Review will be Thursday, Jan. 30.

Times Review publisher Andrew Olsen said, “We wish Kimberly nothing but the best and hope the stars realign and she rejoins our staff at some point in the future.”

Stepping in as the Reporter’s new sales executive is Amanda Burke, who has been with Times Review since 2023, working in the advertising, circulation, and classified departments.

“We have a very strong team and we’re excited for Amanda to expand her responsibilities to focus on advertising sales on the Island,” Mr. Olsen said. “Amanda is very customer-oriented and has strong technology skills. We’re excited for her to be working with the Island community.”

Ms. Burke graduated from Penn State University in 2022 from the College of Communications with a major in Advertising and Public Relations.

“I’m excited to take on this new role and to connect more with the unique and wonderful community of Shelter Island,” she said.

To get in touch with Ms. Burke, call her office number, 631-354-8015, or her cell, 631-806-0703, or email her at [email protected].

Welcome aboard, Amanda, from everyone here at the Reporter.