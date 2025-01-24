Shelter Island Photo Quiz: What is that? Jan. 24

Can you Identify this photo? (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone 631-275-1859.

No one identified last week’s mystery photo (see below). Even old reliable image detective Roger McKeon had to admit he was stumped.

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Sylvester Manor’s Director of Operations Tracy McCarthy sees this impressive monument every day. “It’s a commemorative stone placed by Cornelia Horsford honoring her father’s work on Viking/Norsemen history,” Ms. McCarthy told us. “She placed it circa 1900 to honor Eben Horsford.”

Not just an historian, the lord of Sylvester Manor in the 19th century was also known as the person who developed modern baking powder. So, while you’re puzzling over this week’s photo with your morning toast, give a small thanks to Eben Horsford.