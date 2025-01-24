Featured Story

Shelter Island Photo Quiz: What is that? Jan. 24

By Ambrose Clancy

Can you Identify this photo? (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone 631-275-1859.

No one identified last week’s mystery photo (see below). Even old reliable image detective Roger McKeon had to admit he was stumped.

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Sylvester Manor’s Director of Operations Tracy McCarthy sees this impressive monument every day. “It’s a commemorative stone placed by Cornelia Horsford honoring her father’s work on Viking/Norsemen history,” Ms. McCarthy told us. “She placed it circa 1900 to honor Eben Horsford.”

Not just an historian, the lord of Sylvester Manor in the 19th century was also known as the person who developed modern baking powder. So, while you’re puzzling over this week’s photo with your morning toast, give a small thanks to Eben Horsford.

Ambrose Clancy

Ambrose Clancy has been the editor of the Shelter Island Reporter since 2012. He’s worked as a staff reporter for The North Shore Sun, the Southampton Press and was associate editor of the Riverhead News-Review and an editor at Long Island Business News.

