Shelter Island School Valedictorian and Salutatorian honored

A plaque on the Academic Wall of Fame in the school lobby was unveiled Wednesday evening and will stand as an inspiration to students throughout the year. Pictured (from left) are Guidance Counselor Alyssa Prior, Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D., Valedictorian Ell Schack, Salutatorian Madison Sobejana and Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Rylott. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

Shelter Island’s Valedictorian Ell Schack and Salutatorian Madison Sobejana unveiled a plaque that Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D., said would stand throughout the year to inspire younger students to strive to be the very best.

Next year at this time, they will be replaced by the 2027 valedictorian and salutatorian while their names will adorn metal plaques that for 110 years have honored students at the top of their classes.

The event was followed by scholarship awards to the graduating class with Mr. Doelger thanking businesses and organizations for the generosity they show in supporting the graduates, noting the money the students receive rivals that of much larger districts.

In congratulating the graduates and the contributions the community presents to the students, Board of Education President Kathleen Lynch quoted Mother Teresa, who said, “Let us not be satisfied with just giving money. Money is not enough, money can be got, but they need your hearts to love them.”

Totals of the scholarship money will be forthcoming from guidance office assistant Meghan Lang, who organizes the annual events attendant to graduation. Ms. Lang is retiring at the end of the summer after 20 years in her job and was honored with flowers from Mr. Doelger and a standing round of applause from the graduates and attendees.