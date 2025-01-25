Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: Jan. 25, 2025

(Reporter file photo)

HALLELUJAH!

To the Editor:

To all our dear choristers and all attending the 2025 Messiah Sing at the Presbyterian Church, in honor of Jack Monaghan, on behalf of the Shelter Island Community Chorus, thank you so much for participating in the Messiah Sing and sharing your talents.

It was a glorious afternoon: From the moment Suzanne had us strike those beautiful chords during the warmups, to the last Hallelujah, the church was filled with great music and good fellowship.

A thank you also to all those who made a contribution to the Community Chorus on Sunday.

Please reserve Jan. 11, 2026, the first Sunday after Epiphany, for next year’s Messiah Sing.

Again, thank you all, stay healthy, and keep singing.

PETER VIELBIG, Shelter Island

A BIG THANK YOU

To the Editor:

I want to extend a big thank you to everyone who took time from their busy schedules and came out to make the winter blood drive a huge success.

Forty-three people came to donate. Thanks to their efforts we were able to collect 40 pints of blood. These will go on to help up to 120 people in need.

Whether you came in with family members to show your support, or just stopped because you saw our signs along the roadway, your time and donations are greatly appreciated.

Thank you to Town Recreation Director Bethany Ortmann for allowing the drive to take place in the Community Center. It is a great location. Donors and staff were very comfortable.

Thank you to the Reporter, Shelter Island Fire Department and North Ferry for getting the word out. A big shout to Slice for once again sponsoring the drive. A special thank you to Lauren Sanwald for cleaning up after the drive.

Please remember that blood donors are continually needed to ensure that blood is available year round. Hope to see you at the next drive in July 2025.

JUDY MERINGER, Shelter Island