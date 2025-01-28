Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Daniel V. Duff Jr.

Daniel V. Duff Jr. passed away in Palm City, Fla. on Jan. 22, 2025 at the age of 80.

Dan was born in Queens, N.Y. on March 10, 1944 to Daniel and Priscilla Duff of Garden City, N.Y.

Dan graduated from Chaminade High School, St. John’s University, and Columbia Law School.

Dan was a partner at the law firm of Windels, Marx, Davies & Ives, where he was a highly accomplished corporate law attorney and served as a managing partner for several years. He later co-founded Duff, Duff & Brennan with his brother David.A longtime resident of Garden City and parishioner of St. Joseph’s, Dan was a devout Catholic who contributed generously to many charitable causes. He was an avid reader, golfer, fisherman, Giants’ fan, and bird watcher.

Dan is survived by his beloved wife for 58 years Ann (Manno). He was a loving father to Cathy Jordan (Chris), Carolyn Gibbons (Sean), Daniel V. Duff III (Christy), and Brian M. Duff (Eileen). He will be missed by his 13 grandchildren, eight brothers and sisters and their spouses, numerous nieces and nephews, and many close friends and loved ones.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel in Mattituck.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Chaminade High School in Dan’s name through the following link: chaminade-hs.org/support/makeagift