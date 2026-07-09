Free World Cup Final viewing at Sunset Beach

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The Town Board unanimously passed a resolution enabling the Sunset Beach Hotel to set up an elevated projection screen at Crescent Beach for people who want to gather there to watch the final match of the World Cup on Sunday, July 19 from 3 to 6 p.m.

Manolo Sorensen of Sunset Beach said the event would be free for all and event parking will be allowed in the hotel lot.

Alcoholic beverages can’t be sold on the beach, but drinks can be brought to the beach, not in glass containers.

Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams said she had been approached by a number of people about the Town sponsoring a World Cup celebration but now Sunset Beach has done it for everyone.