Weisenberg to lead Shelter Island Planning Board

Julia Weisenberg (Courtesy photo)

Julia Weisenberg has replaced Ian McDonald as chair of the Planning Board.

Ms. Weisenberg and Marcus Kaasik had both expressed an interest in leading the Planning Board after the Town Board opted not to ask Mr. McDonald to continue to serve.

Town Board members unanimously approved Ms. Weisenberg’s appointment Monday night.

Each candidate for chair carried an endorsement from one member of the Planning Board, leaving the decision to the Town Board with no specific guidance from that group. Mr. Kaasik served as deputy chairman during Mr. McDonald’s tenure.

In addition to Ms. Weisenberg’s new role, she also serves as a member of the Deer & Tick Committee, specializing in educational programs, and as a mentor to hunters learning the skills of bow hunting. She also serves on the Water Quality Improvement Advisory Board.

Two promotions in the Building Department also took place Monday night. Reed Karen is now principal building inspector while Brett Poleshuk is senior building inspector. Both men sought those promotions during the Town budget workshops and have met the Civil Service requirements for their new positions.

Five Highway Department/Public Works staffers also received new assignments. Ray Congdon, who was a laborer, is now an automotive equipment operator.

Robert Brewer, who was an automotive equipment operator, is now a heavy equipment operator.

Anthony Reiter was an automotive equipment operator and is now a heavy equipment operator.

Martin Hunt, a former heavy equipment operator, is now a construction equipment operator.

Brett Page, who was a construction equipment operator, is now a crew leader.