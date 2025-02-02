Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Kathleen Gleason Cogan

Kathleen Gleason Cogan died Wednesday, Jan. 29, in the company of her children after suffering from a long illness. She was 68.

Kathy was a long-time resident of Shelter Island and spent the last 10 years of her life at the ArchCare at Ferncliff Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Rhinebeck, N.Y. She was a beloved elementary school teacher at the Shelter Island schools from 1990 until her retirement in 2012.

Before pursuing her career in education, Kathy, who had a passion for baking and was renowned for her wedding cakes, was a partner in a successful Shelter Island restaurant and catering business.

Kathy earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology at the College of Saint Elizabeth in Convent Station, N.J., and her Master’s Degree in Education from LIU/Southampton Campus.

She had a profound impact on her family, friends and colleagues, her kindergarten and 1st- and 2nd-grade students, and the Shelter Island community she loved so much. She was a cheerleading coach and a volunteer counselor for the Shelter Island Youth Group.

Kathy served as local president of the Shelter Island School’s teachers’ union and as president of the Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce. She also was a member of the Board of Trustees at the Nature Conservancy’s Mashomack Preserve. For many years Kathy was a strong advocate for victims of domestic violence. She will always be remembered for her welcoming spirit, patience, generosity and her fabulous carrot cake.

She is survived by her two children, James M. Cogan of New York, N.Y., and Kathryn S. De Long (Nick) of Gales Ferry, Conn; her sister, Mary Fran Gleason (Tom Bliss) of Shelter Island; her aunt, Phyllis A. Wallace of Shelter Island; her close cousins, Joe, Jim and John Wallace and Mary McLaughlin; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her parents, Harold and Marion Gleason, and her brothers, Tom and Patrick Gleason.

A celebration of Kathy’s life will be held this spring. Details will be announced soon. Donations in her memory can be made to the Shelter Island Educational Foundation, PO Box 1950, Shelter Island, NY 11964, and to the Huntington’s Disease Society of America, 505 Eighth Ave., Suite 1402, New York, NY 10018.