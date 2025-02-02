Waverly Place in the Heights one-way starts Wednesday

Heights Property Owners Corporation General Manager Stella Lagudis. (Reporter file photo)

In November, Islanders learned Heights Property Owners Corporation General Manager Stella Lagudis was requesting that a section of Waverly Place should become a one-way road to improve safety conditions.

In December, after a public hearing, the Town Board passed a resolution to change the traffic pattern on lower Waverly Place making it one-way between Grand Avenue and Cedar/Clinton Avenues.

There was no immediate implementation. But on Wednesday, Feb. 5, the new traffic pattern will take effect.

The aim is to get people accustomed to the change during the next few months before the Island population increases during the warmer months.

“We intentionally wanted to implement this change in the winter months to allow local drivers to become acclimated to the change,” Ms. Lagudis said.

Permanent signage will be installed and augmented by temporary barriers to assist with keeping east-bound traffic from entering lower Waverly Place, she said.