Shelter Island girls basketball team going all out: Enthusiastic crowd supports all the way

Dariana Duran Alverado (1) gets by her defender and lets a jumper fly as Natalie Mamisashvili (21) prepares to rebound. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

The Morning of Saturday, Feb. 1 was gray and drizzly. However, Shelter Island’s bright gym echoed with upbeat warm-up music as fans began to filter in for the Senior Day basketball double header. Athletes from the girls’ and boys’ teams and the cheerleading seniors were to be honored between the Bridgehampton/Ross and Smithtown Christian games.

Athletic Director Todd Gulluscio introduced the teams, Kristin Sweeney and Jimbo Theinert assumed their spots at the scoring table and friends and family chose their favorite seats in the stands.

With Lily Potter and Kylie Kuhr Leonard not available to play, the Islanders were down to seven athletes. As usual, the team continued to show progress in their individual goals and skills. Unfortunately, scoring remained their Achilles heel.

Keili Osorio Lopez takes aim at the hoop as she releases a free throw during the February 1 Bridgehampton/Ross game. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

Captain Keili Osorio Lopez, who takes the tip-off at the start of the game, has a never-back-down attitude. Facing an opponent nearly a head taller, she still gave it her all. A fierce defender, she’s the emotional heart and soul of team. She had four steals during the game, often grabbing the ball and spinning to protect it from prying hands.

Danielle Rasmussen and Makayla Cronin also got steals. Cronin continues to impress with her quick feet and indefatigable defense. She is beginning to have confidence in using her body to box out opposing players.

Natalie Mamisashvili has very good court sense. She made a great move on an inbound play, catching the ball in stride and dribbling quickly down the court for a shot attempt. She also made a nice move through Bridgehampton/Ross’s defense to go for a layup.

Rebounding, a focus for the team, is coming along. In the Bridgehampton/Ross game five different players had five or more rebounds. Lexi Bartilucci led with 8, Osorio Lopez had 7, and Mamisashvili, Maeve Springer and Dariana Duran Alverado each had 5.

Springer is also increasing her court awareness. She is handling the ball more and becoming more aware of screens and moving around them. She’s an active player and went down hard twice, with audible gasps from the crowd. She gamely went to the bench and applied an ice pack, continuing to cheer for her team.

In addition to Bartilucci’s 8 rebounds, she also helped spark the team with her relentless play. At one point she went to the floor wrestling for the ball. As Bridgehampton/Ross gained possession, she quickly popped up and sprinted down the length of the court to break up the developing fast break play.

The star of the day for the Islanders was Dariana Duran Alverado. The sole senior on the team, she has epitomized growth on the court. As a first-year player she’s now far more confident in putting up shots. As one of her attempts dropped through the hoop, the crowd roared its approval.

Hugs from Osario Lopez and Kuhr Leonard awaited her as she headed to the bench for a well-deserved rest. She also had 5 rebounds, and made a free throw that unfortunately got called back for a foul line violation. On one contested rebound, she was falling out of bounds, but made a great quick pass to a teammate to maintain possession. Her hustling on the court inspired her teammates.

At the end of the game, the teams shook hands, and quickly began the turnover to the Senior Sendoff ceremony. Cheerleading captain Johanna Kaasik was recognized for her dedication to the energetic and well-disciplined cheer squad, as Harrison Weslek was honored for his hard work on the basketball court.

Duran Alvarado is a dual athlete and was honored for her dedication to two sports while maintaining an excellent academic record. She plays basketball for the girls’ team, and cheers for the boys. Her coaches and teammates accolades were heartwarming for the modest girl who shuns the spotlight, but is a valuable member of both teams and the Shelter Island School.

The girls’ final basketball game is Tuesday, February 4 against Center Moriches. Tip-off is at 4:30. Be there to support your Islanders!