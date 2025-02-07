Shelter Island Reporter partial obituary: Jane C. Babinski

Jane C. Babinskiof Shelter Island passed away at home on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. She was 88 years old.

The family will receive friends on Monday, Feb. 10 from 10 a.m. to noon at the DeFriest-Grattan Shelter Island Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be held following the visitation at 12:30 p.m. at Saint Mary’s Episcopal Church on Shelter Island, officiated by Father Charles McCarron.

A luncheon will follow the Funeral Services at the church.

Interment will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at Nassau Knolls Cemetery in Port Washington, NY.