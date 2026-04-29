Reporter Community Forum on Shelter Island School

Shelter Island School. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Always one of the central institutions on Shelter Island, the school, its administration, its role in Island life, and its future is the subject of the seventh Reporter Community Forum, sponsored by Dime Bank and Suffolk Security Systems, titled: “The State of Shelter Island School and its Role in the Community.”

The free event is scheduled for Thursday, April 30 in the Fellowship Hall of the Presbyterian Church from 5:30 to 7 p.m. All are invited.