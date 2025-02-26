Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Feb. 26, 2025

(Credit: Reporter file)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

On Feb. 19, Herberth M. Romero of South Hempstead was ticketed on New York Avenue for speeding 38 mph in a 25-mph zone.

Becir Paljevic of Glendale received summonses on Feb. 19 on Stearns Point Road for a vehicle having a non-transparent windshield and failure to keep right.

Rowan Peffer of Shelter Island was ticketed on Feb. 20 on New York Avenue for speeding 35 mph in a 25-mph zone.

ACCIDENT

On Feb. 18, John C. Kiffer Jr. of Satellite Beach, Fla. drove onto the North Ferry boat Menhaden, when his pickup truck struck the side of the boat and continued into a metal bollard and gate. The driver reported he accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brake. He also reported experiencing swelling in his legs making them difficult to move. The complainant stated that the ferry crew were near the terminal at the time of the accident and did not witness it; he reported that to the ferry company. The vehicle was towed by Liberty. Damage to the boat and the truck exceeded $1,000.

OTHER REPORTS

On Feb. 15, police investigated a report of an open door in the Center and found no signs of criminal activity. Police advised highway departments of slick roads due to snow on Feb. 15.

A tree reported leaning over a roadway in the Heights on Feb. 16 was found to have fallen when police arrived; it was reported to the Heights Association. Police deployed cones in response to road flooding in West Neck on the 16th. Responding to a report of a power outage on Feb. 16, police found a downed tree and primary wire. Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) responded to a fire from the primary wire and extinguished the fire after the power was turned off. PSE&G was notified and made repairs.

Responding to a complaint on Feb. 16 of loud banging coming from a nearby house under construction in the Heights, police advised the complainant that a door was slamming, caused by wind; the door was secured. When a person was injured while working at a Center residence on Feb. 16 and needed medical transport, police secured the residence, whose owner was away.

Responding to a power failure at a Hay Beach residence on the 17th, an officer notified PSE&G and canvassed the area for hazardous roadway conditions. After observing icy road conditions and a tree partially blocking Nostrand Parkway, police deployed cones and notified the Highway Department for tree removal on Feb. 17. A Sunfish was reported in a roadway that day; police attempted to locate the owner without success and arranged for removal to the impound yard by the Highway Department. An open door at a Silver Beach residence was checked on Feb. 17 and the premises found secure.

A fallen tree limb was reported to the Heights Association on the 18th. Police notified PSE&G of a tree branch hanging on primary wires on Feb. 18. Responding to a resident’s complaint Feb. 18 of finding golf balls in his yard, and being concerned for his family’s safety, police advised him to get a camera for his property and said extra patrols would be provided.

Radar enforcement was conducted in the Heights on Feb. 19, resulting in three summonses and two warnings. Traffic stops in Menantic on the 19th resulted in two warnings; one in Cartwright on the 20th resulted in a warning.

Power outages were reported town-wide on Feb. 20, caused by an accident in Southold. PSE&G was notified and power later restored.

Police conducted school crossing duty; assisted with locked-vehicle entry; and performed a well-being check.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

On Feb. 13, the Animal Control Officer (ACO) facilitated the re-homing of a dog at the request of a family member whose aunt, the dog’s owner, had passed away. Responding to a report of an injured deer in bushes on the 16th, police were unable to dispatch the animal in its location. Police chased the deer out of the bushes and it ran away. A dead deer was reported to the Highway Department on Feb. 17 for removal.

The ACO responded to a report of a dead bird on the beach in Silver Beach on Feb. 15 and found that the bird, a Common Loon, had been shot. The ACO posted photos of a stray cat on social media on Feb. 16 after a caller reported the cat attempting to enter their house. A bat in a Silver Beach house was taken by the ACO on Feb. 17 to a wildlife rehabilitator for over-wintering. An injured deer reported in distress on Feb. 18 was observed limping but able to walk and eat, so no action was taken.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to cases on Feb. 14, 15, 16, 17 and 19 and transported five patients to Eastern Long Island Hospital.

ALARM

Police and Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a propane alarm in Tarkettle on Feb. 19; the alarm was believed to have been triggered by fresh paint in the basement.