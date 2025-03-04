Shelter Island Police Department blotter: March 4, 2025

(Credit: Reporter file)

SUMMONS

On Feb. 21, Aidan Reilly of Mattituck was ticketed on New York Avenue for speeding; 43 mph in a 25-mph zone.

ACCIDENTS

Jed T. Feldman of Shelter Island was driving on Gardiner’s Bay Drive on Feb. 26 when a deer struck his vehicle, causing over $1,000 in damage.

OTHER REPORTS

Distracted driving enforcement was conducted in the Center on Feb. 21 and 24. Radar enforcement was conducted in the Heights on Feb. 25. An ongoing issue between neighbors in Cartwright was reported for information purposes on Feb. 25. A cable wire downed by a tree branch in Menantic was removed on Feb. 25.

Police investigated a report of a person outside a Center residence on Feb. 25 and found no sign of activity. A report of trees cut in Silver Beach on Feb. 26 was investigated; the Shelter Island Highway Department was clearing branches along the public right-of-way. On Feb. 26 in Menantic, a person wearing a mask and hood, leaning on a tree, was reported by a caller concerned about the person’s health. A canvass of the area was unsuccessful. Downed poles and wires in West Neck were reported to PSEG on Feb. 26.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

An injured deer was dispatched on Feb. 23 and the Highway Department was notified for removal. On Feb. 25 the Animal Control Officer removed a dead cat found in Shorewood. The ACO responded to a report in Longview of a dog at large, which was reunited with its owner on Feb. 26.

ALARMS

A police investigation of a door alarm notification on a phone on Feb. 21 found no criminal activity. The alarm was believed to be caused by a power outage the day before. A commercial alarm in Dering Harbor that day was tripped accidentally. On Feb. 22 a fire alarm in Montclair was activated by fireplace smoke being drawn into the residence by an exhaust fan above the stove, Shelter Island Fire Department Chief Pelletier determined. SIFD used fans to clear the residence.

A residential alarm activation in Shorewood on Feb. 24 was accidental. A fire alarm was activated at a Center residence by cooking on Feb. 25. Fire chiefs were on the scene. A brush fire in a wooded area in the Center was investigated on Feb. 26; it was likely caused by a caretaker using a chain saw to cut down a dead tree in dry ground conditions. SIFD was on the scene and extinguished the fire.

In a Ram Island location, a fire alarm on Feb. 26 was determined a false alarm by SIFD. A residential alarm in Hay Beach on Feb. 27 was tripped by a builder.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services (SIEMS) responded to cases on Feb. 21, 25 and 26 and transported three patients to Eastern Long Island Hospital. On Feb. 25 SIEMS responded to a case and transported a patient to Southampton Hospital.