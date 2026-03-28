Reporter Photo Quiz: What is that? March 28, 2026

Can you identify the photo? (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone 631-275-1859.

Roger McKeon (of course) emailed us to correctly identify last week’s photo (see below) as “the mosaic in the school lobby.”

(Credit: Beverlea Walz)

And on Facebook, Debbie Gibbs Brewer also had the right answer, noting that mosaic was “done by students and art teacher Mrs. Sareyani.” Susan Cincotta nailed the ID, as well, adding, “It is our school lobby centerpiece. The welcome area serves many purposes including center stage as rehearsal space for small group drama coaching for the school spring plays. This year it’s ‘Little Shop Of Horrors.’”

We were delighted to hear from the artist Stephanie Needham Sareyani, who provided some history of this beautiful work of art. “Many years ago, when Dr. Michael Hynes was our superintendent, he strolled into the art room and casually asked me to take a seat. Known for never saying ‘no’ to the Board of Education or the administration’s requests, I gleefully listened as he explained how the Board of Education had inquired about putting a mosaic on the floor of the lobby.

“Perplexed, I responded, ‘Do you mean like you see in a hospital entrance?’ And Dr. Hynes said, ‘Yes!’

“I wasn’t quite sure how to approach this, but thinking outside of the box was part of my job, so I drew up a life-size sketch and it was approved. There was no budget or extra time allotted, so we did what we could to pull it off. My husband Dexter Sareyani took me shopping at his various construction sites where we collected multiple types of scrap tile.

“I put together an area in the classroom where this project lived for a matter of months. Everyone chipped in and even the smallest hands helped to lay the little tiles on the mesh in the allotted spaces. When the design was finished, our amazing custodial staff transferred it from my classroom (then in the elementary wing) to the floor of our lobby. Of all the projects I organized for the school, without question I am most proud of this one. It really took a village. Every time I visit, to place a vote, or to substitute for a colleague, I am reminded of all those little hands that set those tiles in place.”

All of Shelter Island thanks you, Stephanie, for adding grace and beauty to the school, which will remain to delight generations to come.