Shelter Island Police Chief reports on update of Emergency Management Plan

Police Chief Jim Read. (Credit: Beverlea Walz )

Shelter Island Police Chief Jim Read reminded the Town Board Tuesday that to apply for future grant money through the Federal Emergency Management Agency for hazard mitigation programs and equipment, it’s necessary to have an updated emergency plan in place every five years.

As the Town’s emergency management coordinator, Chief Read was seeking approval to form a committee to examine the 2020 plan, and make recommendations for this year’s update.

From the outset, he made it clear he isn’t looking for the Town to fund anything beyond the already agreed upon budget for 2025. At the same time, high on the list for 2026 could be a high-water transport vehicle capable of rescuing people in isolated areas, including the Ram Island Causeway and West Neck Road, as well as other sites that sustain major flooding.

Ideally, 80% of the vehicle’s cost could be funded through the Federal Emergency Management Agency or the New York State Division of Homeland Security Emergency Services, if the Town plan is up to date.

Chief Read plans to hold meetings with a committee including one or two Town Board members, Highway Superintendent Ken Lewis Jr.,Town Engineer Joe Finora, the Town Atto rn ey and Flood Plan Manager Reed Karen. Grants writer Jennifer Higham Mesiano would study the 2020 hazardous mitigation plan to determine what projects have been completed; projects partially complete; carry over projects on the list five years ago that haven’t been started; and newly identified hazards that the group believes need to be addressed.

Not surprisingly, the 2020 plan had a concentration on issues related to the pandemic. Other major concentrations included:

• Tick control efforts.

• Creation of a cooling center.

• A Crescent Beach fence stabilization program.

• Installation of storm shutters at an Emergency Operations Center.

• Development of enhancements to the Town Code to deal with building and flood enforcement codes.

• Implementation of a program to retrofit and protect critical structures on the Island.

When the re-write draft is ready, it would be presented to the Town Board for input and by late this year or in early 2026, would be adopted by a Town Board resolution.