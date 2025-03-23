Shelter Island American Legion Pasta Night tickets on sale

DAVID LAPHAM PHOTO

Pasta will be plentiful at a fundraising event for Shelter Island’s American Legion post on Friday, April 4.

Doors open at 5 p.m., for the buffet from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The extensive buffet will include eggplant rollatini, eggplant parm ziti, sausage and peppers, garlic parm chicken, clams and linguine, shrimp primavera, Italian stuffed pork rolls, stuffed shells, penne alla vodka, salad and bread.

(Credit: Susan Binder)

Meat will be served separately to accommodate those observing Lenten abstinence.

Tickets are $25; there will be a cash bar.

The High School musical is also on that night, so diners are encouraged to walk over to enjoy the show after dinner. To reserve a ticket — only 75 will be sold — email [email protected]