Bliss Morehead Poetry winners announced: Shelter Islander wins competition

(Courtesy photo)

Bethany Moore of Shelter Island has won the 4th Annual Bliss Morehead Poetry Grant competition for her poem, “In Praise of the End.”

Ms. Moore will be awarded the Grant of $1,000 on Saturday, April 26, at 5 p.m. at the Shelter Island American Legion Hall.

The theme for 2025 was “Beginnings and Endings.”

Honorable Mentions go to:

“No Matter How Much We Love,” by Michael Hofstadter of Riverhead.

“Long Distance Love Poem,” by Jana Nishida of East Hampton.

“Snowflake,” by Edward Brennan of Shelter Island.

The winner and others will read their poems at the event.

The Bliss Morehead Poetry Grant competition was founded in 2022 by Mike Zisser to honor Bliss Morehead, a Shelter Island poet and the creator of the annual Shelter Island Poetry Project program.

Aspiring poets from the East End were encouraged to submit their original, unpublished poems on a chosen theme. This year’s competition was judged by Irene Cornell, Charity Robey, and Virginia Walker.

For more information or details about the April 26 event, please contact Liz Larsen: [email protected]