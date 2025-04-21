Shelter Island  Reporter obituary: James Christopher La Piano

James Christopher La Piano, a longtime resident of Hay Beach, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2025, at the age of 79.

Born in Manhattan on July 7, 1945, James was the beloved son of the late Tillie Frantz and Vincent La Piano. He was raised with strong family values and a deep appreciation for education and community.

On June 12, 1976, James married the love of his life, Diane Verosky, in Queens. They shared a loving marriage until Diane’s passing. James is survived by his devoted son, Christopher La Piano; his cherished sister, Carol Maley; and many dear friends and colleagues. He was a resident of Shelter Island for 38 years, where he became a valued member of the community.

A proud graduate of La Salle Academy, James excelled both academically and athletically, earning a spot on the varsity baseball team. He went on to receive a Bachelor of Science degree from the City College of New York and later earned a Master’s degree in Medical Technology and Business Management from St. John’s University.

James dedicated 27 years of his career to SUNY Stony Brook, and retired as the Director of the Life Sciences Library. His contributions to the academic and scientific community were widely respected, and his commitment to supporting students and faculty left a lasting impact.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at the Shelter Island Funeral Home, 23 West Neck Road, Shelter Island, NY 11964. Father Peter DeSanctis will officiate the service.

James will be remembered for his intellect, quiet strength, and unwavering dedication to his family, career, and community.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests donations be made in James’s memory to the Shelter Island Ambulance Foundation, 12 Manwaring Road, Shelter Island, NY 11964