Big change on Bridge Street: Iconic shop to become an art studio

A distinctive sign for decades on Bridge Street. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Jack’s Marine is no more.

The legendary Bridge Street shop, purchased from Mike and Camille Anglin in late 2021 by the Soloviev Group, is to become a studio managed by artist Jude Amsel.

That’s according to Hayden Soloviev, who handles the Group’s properties on Shelter Island, which includes The Chequit and the Shelter Island Heights Phramacy. The marina behind Jack’s will now be known as Rian Harbour.

We’ve reached out to Ms. Amsel, but have not heard back.

According to several websites, Ms. Amsel is a photographer, ceramist, and glass artist, whose work has been exhibited in galleries and is represented in museums, public spaces, and in notable private collections. Ms. Amsel was selected by the State of New York to create a commemorative work of the fallen firefighters of September 11, 2001 which is a permanent memorial on display at the Fire Museum in New York City.

Ms. Amsel has also conducted summer ceramics classes at the Shelter Island History Museum.

This is a developing story and the Reporter will bring more information when it becomes available.