Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: May 1, 2025

The Island’s weekly calendar.

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 9 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Saturday, 9:15, Community Center.*

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Friday, 9 a.m.; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center $10 each.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting with Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

TUESDAY, MAY 6

Toddler Time at the Legion, 10 a.m. (0 – 4) No registration required.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 7

Library Event at Mashomack, 2:45 – 3:45 p.m. (ages 2-5) Learn about awesome animals, terrific trees, fun fungi and more. Read, walk and craft your way through the exciting natural world. Advance registration required at [email protected]

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

SATURDAY, MAY 3

Island Roadside and Beach Cleanup, Sponsored by Lions Club 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Meet at Center Fire House for coffee, bagels and assignments. Post-cleanup barbecue sponsored by S.I. Fire Dept. To pre-register contact Cleanup.ShelterIslandLions.org

Shelter Island Public Library Groundbreaking, 1 p.m. Expansion project getting underway.

Mashomack Tour, Celebrating 45 years. 4 – 6:30 p.m. Nature Conservancy and Shelter Island History Museum provide a free tour of the Preserve and historical exhibit. Space is limited. Register in advance by emailing [email protected]

Shelter Island Friends of Music Concert, 6 p.m. Michael Stephen Brown. Presbyterian Church. Free, donations accepted. Reception with the artist follows.

SUNDAY, MAY 4

Shelter Island History Museum Forum, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. SIHM Board members invite the public to stop by 16 S. Ferry Rd. to learn about the budget vote on May 20.

TUESDAY, MAY 6

Basics of Medicare, Library, 1 p.m. Zoom. Tom McCann from Senior Services of North America discusses enrollment, plan types, cost assistance. Register at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, MAY 17

Perlman Music Program Alumni Concert: 5 p.m. $35 — early bird discount until May 8: $10 off. Violinist and PMP alum Masha Lakisova. For tickets visit perlmanmusicprogram.org/calendar/masha-lakisova-recital

TOWN MEETINGS

Ethics Board, Thursday, May 1, 2 to 4 p.m.

WQIAB, Thursday, May 1, 6 to 7 p.m.

Waterways Management Adv. Committee, Monday, May 5, 6 to 8 p.m.

Town Bd. Work Session, Tuesday, May 6, 1 to 4 p.m.

CAC, Tuesday, May 6, 7 to 9 p.m.

Community Housing Board, Thursday, May 8, 7 to 8:30 p.m.