Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: May 2, 2025

CONDOLENCES

To the Editor:

The passing away of Paulette Scott Ofrias is a sad and tragic loss for the Ofrias family, near and dears, well-wishers, friends and the Southold Pharmacy in particular.

Ms. Ofrias was the wife of Greg Ofrias, and sister of Suzanne Fujita, both long-time owners and managers of the Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy.

She was an amazing person, in action – giving directions and instructions until her last breath. Her devoted nature to her work in the business and community is an excellent example for us.

She made positive differences in so many lives in so many ways. I am grateful and fortunate to know her personally and will always remember her smiling face at the Southold Pharmacy. We always had lively chit-chat and I gained rich professional knowledge of her life.

Her illustrious career was vast. She was a dynamic business lady and flourished on the North Fork. She was deeply involved in East End Health plans as its trustee and served on the East End Financial Group Advisory Board.

The pain passes but the beauty remains; her beauty in the shape of Southold Pharmacy will always remind us of her beautiful accomplishments.

Personally, and on behalf of Colonial Drugs and Surgicals — Greenport — I express my deep condolence on her passing away. Her personality will be missed forever.

May God bless her soul and give strength to her family members to bear this great loss.

HINA MUDDASSIR, Greenport

PROTECTING AND ENHANCING

To the Editor:

I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to several outstanding individuals for their invaluable service on the Water Advisory Committee.

First, to Ken Pysher, for his 15 years of dedication and service. Ken’s work has been instrumental, from providing detailed rain monitoring reports, spearheading the digitization of the Committee’s records, helping to draft the Ground and Surface Water Management Plan, to his steadfast advocacy for the future of the Island through thoughtful, science-based management of our water resources. His legacy of commitment and foresight will benefit generations to come.

Thank you as well to Lisa Shaw, who chaired the subcommittee that drafted the Island’s fertilizer legislation and the accompanying educational pamphlet, now available at Town Hall. Lisa’s leadership, open-mindedness, and collaboration with the community were critical in crafting thoughtful legislation aimed at protecting our delicate environment. Her hard work and her experience with the West Neck Water District — particularly during its transition from a community-run system to one managed by the Suffolk County Water Authority — have been invaluable.

A heartfelt thank you also goes to Doug Sherrod for his enthusiastic advocacy for safe, potable drinking water and his constant efforts to ensure the best outcomes for the community’s health and well-being.

Finally, I want to recognize Peter Grand for his leadership as chair of the Water Advisory Committee. Peter’s steady hand and guidance have been invaluable during his tenure, helping the committee navigate many important issues with diligence and care. I look forward to his continued contributions to the committee.

I am profoundly grateful to Ken, Lisa, Doug, and Peter for their dedication, hard work, and science-based approach to protecting and enhancing the Island’s precious water resources.

To our new members, Dave Ruby and Sean Davey, I look forward to working with you as we continue this important mission.

MARGARET LARSEN, Councilwoman, Town of Shelter Island

AIDING GENTRIFICATION

To the Editor:

I’m writing in rebuttal to the April 24, 2025 Codger column by Robert Lipsyte

The pitch in this column has more spin than a curveball from Sandy Koufax in 1965.

To frame the upcoming vote for Proposition 4 as resistance to the sitting president is a bridge too far, much like adding this item to the ballot.

If we’re going to invoke the revolution, let’s say the name Sybil Ludington out loud. Let’s speak her words, because something is burning here, and it’s not Danbury this time.

Let’s be clear, the History Museum is beloved. The community is proud of its history. To imply that a “No” vote is a vote against history is insulting. The Museum will not cease to exist without our tax dollars. Laws like the one the new Museum is taking advantage of were, in part, created as a tool of oppression, to aid gentrification, to push people off the land of their ancestors.

Why not create an operating model without taking money from people against their will? Not one person should have to take a gallon of milk off their breakfast table, away from their children because this organization created something they can’t maintain.

Havens House left its grassroots behind to pursue the high-end market. I understand the choice, but the gamble is not paying off. They now find themselves underwater financially with no desire to course correct. It’s a shame their strategic plan did not prioritize sustainability, because affordability has been a topic on the Island for a long time. Never has it been more important than it is right now.

I agree with one statement in this column. History has shown us that small acts of defiance lead to change. Let us focus on the whole, not the few.

Resistance is the answer. Vote “No!”

K.D. HURST , Shelter Island

NOT MAKING US GREAT

To the Editor:

The column in last week’s Reporter by Karl Grossman about the abysmal changes the federal government is making on the treatment of the environment was an eye-opener.

Lee Zeldin, in his enthusiasm to bow to President Trump, is decimating the EPA and all the protections it affords us citizens against pollution and the guarantees of environmental safety. Choosing to ignore the reality of climate change to favor a segment of MAGA voters who work in the fossil fuel industry, the president is touting, “Beautiful, clean coal,” (a classic oxymoron) and he is working to eliminate all clean energy initiatives.

Our friends, family, and neighbors who voted for Trump live on the same islands we do — Shelter Island and Long Island. Well, if we keep going in the direction of this administration we will all be underwater in the very near future, that is metaphorically and literally.

I am still in the dark as to what was supposedly so bad in the country before Trump took office. Most of the inequities have been increased with the new regulations: tariffs, flouting of laws, alienating the rest of the world, big financial gains for the billionaires. None of these are making us great. My hunch is voters were sold lies by the very people who promised to care about them.

I know it is unfashionable to recognize that some people are experts in their fields (science, medicine, economics, geopolitics), but when these experts protest the wide array of government actions that will ultimately hurt average Americans, shouldn’t we start listening to them? Now is the time to act collectively to save our community and the country. Write, call, march — and vote — to save American values under siege.

WENDY TURGEON, Shelter Island

CONGRESS, KEEP YOUR PROMISE

My dad, a G.I., went to law school on the G.I. Bill and benefited from a G.I. mortgage. His favorite job was public defender, giving a voice to those who needed one most.

He saw our U.S. Constitution as a living promise, giving our country great stability and reliability. He liked to tell us that in rejecting monarchy for democracy, we became a model for the world. He said the Constitution protected freedoms — speech, religion, assembly, and due process — while limiting government power through the separation of legislative, executive, and judicial branches, each able to check the others.

The rule of law, he said, made prosperity possible. It built trust, encouraged fairness in business, investment, and gave everyday Americans a real shot at a better life. He lived to see a stronger, more respected nation and the dollar become the world’s reserve currency.

My dad passed away at 65, a lifelong contributor to Social Security, which had helped his World War I veteran father. Since the age of 17, I too have paid into this earned benefit. Like my dad, I made this investment in good faith, for the dignity and security of all Americans. We voted for Social Security and kept our part of the promise.

Now Congress, keep yours.

MARY MORGAN, Orient