Shelter Island Reporter Real Estate Transfers: May 3, 2025

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Feb. 21, 2025.

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Stephen & Karen Ferrara to 3 South Cart LLC, 3 South Cartwright Road (700-15-4-134.005) (V) $710,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• North Fork Storage LLC to Prime Storage North Fork LLC, 115 Commerce Drive (1000-96-1-1.002) (C) $19,000,000

• Jose Pirir to Lisa & Winfried Edelmann, 55 Pinewood Road (1000-110-3-1) (R) $1,450,000

• Mark Kreider to Samuel Pastrick & Megan Dropela, 570 Pequash Avenue (1000-103-11-3) (R) $899,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Estate of Agnes Reynolds to John & Maria Tsavalos, 4670 The Long Way (R) $905,000

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• Estate of Donald Cleveland to Thomas Cleveland, 1305 Winthrop Drive (1000-9-8-6) (R) $900,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Estate of Brian Sinclair to Jonathan DiVello, 285 Park Street (1001-4-7-23) (R) $820,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Aydinian Family Trust to Brooke Epperson & Gregory White, 1350 Aldrich Lane (1000-125-1-2.012) (R) $759,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Peter R McGreevy (Referee) & Estate of Michael Neudeck (Defendant) to Dalton Studios LLC, 1975 Cox Neck Road (1000-113-7-14) (R) $530,000

• Douglas Massey & Jennifer Hatfield to 14065 Main Road LLC, 14065 Main Road (1000-140-3-27) (R) $500,000

• George Fieros to Irene Pappas Trust, 1825 Ruth Road (1000-106-7-8) (R) $277,193

SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)

• Peter & Meggan Berley to James & Holly Skon, 127 Green Street (600-91-4-14) (R) $910,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Elaine O’Connell to Philip & Joyce Sharfstein, 1205 Waterview Drive (1000-78-7-16) (R) $1,600,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)